Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,423,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,052,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 93,821 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

NYSE RF opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

