Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,487 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

