Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth $9,712,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $333.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.48 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.11.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.