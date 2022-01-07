Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,687 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of BNL opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 185.97%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

