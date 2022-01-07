Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

