Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.