Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

