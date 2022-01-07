Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $116,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 31.5% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,568,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $303.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.63. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

