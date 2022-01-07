Daniel R. Hart Sells 500 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 500 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $14,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 178.24 and a beta of 2.29. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.