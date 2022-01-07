Darden Restaurants, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.