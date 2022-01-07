Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post $2.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $8.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $9.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

