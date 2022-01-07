Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 223,837 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.