Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

DASTY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $299,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth $673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.41, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.13. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

