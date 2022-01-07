Databroker Price Reaches $0.14 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Databroker has a market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $63,970.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

