DATx (DATX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,374.93

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. DATx has a market capitalization of $232,374.93 and $37,737.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DATx has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

