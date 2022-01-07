Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.