DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of DCP Midstream worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 11.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,054,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 111,059 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCP. Citigroup upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.33 on Thursday. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.