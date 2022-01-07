DeepBrain Chain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $373,165.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $11.46 million and approximately $373,165.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DBC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

