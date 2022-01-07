Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.11

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $108.92 million and $2.00 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00061241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00076200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.16 or 0.07581414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00074832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.27 or 0.99725362 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

