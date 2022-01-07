DEEPSPACE Price Hits $0.17 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $90,124.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00072969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.62 or 0.07625504 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00075680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,553.64 or 1.00096383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007523 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars.

