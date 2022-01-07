Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 3.8%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 273,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 331,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of C$19.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

