Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 7,009 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79.

On Monday, December 27th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $300,939.30.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50.

NYSE:DK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DK. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.42.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

