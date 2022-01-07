Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.50

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 198.96 ($2.68), with a volume of 1946192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.70 ($2.83).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 392 ($5.28) to GBX 297 ($4.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.40 ($4.64).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 255.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.92), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($114,751.80).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

