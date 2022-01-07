Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Shares Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)’s stock price was up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 9,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 4,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLTNF)

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the production of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include Kali Mist, Brooklyn Sunrise, Sensi Star, and oil and sprays. The company was founded on May 16, 2001 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.