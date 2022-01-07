Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.34.

DEN opened at $80.10 on Wednesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the second quarter worth $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

