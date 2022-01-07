Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 1.75 and last traded at 1.79. Approximately 40,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 45,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.60.

About Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.