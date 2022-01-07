Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $20.33. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

