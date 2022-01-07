Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.89

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.89, but opened at $20.33. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
