Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,300 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $24,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.