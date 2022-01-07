Deutsche Bank AG Buys 507,791 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.60% of Travel + Leisure worth $28,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,648,000 after acquiring an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,805,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,720,000 after acquiring an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNL opened at $57.13 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

