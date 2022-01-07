Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,451 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EB. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Eventbrite by 55.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.88 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.