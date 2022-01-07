Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,357,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $25,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $53.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

