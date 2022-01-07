Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.71 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Packaging Co. of America worth $31,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

