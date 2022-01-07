Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $449.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

