Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.59% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $32,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $212.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.