Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,839 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $28,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,838 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NOVA opened at $23.82 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

