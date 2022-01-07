Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,504 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $31,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.