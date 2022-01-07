Deutsche Bank AG Sells 43,419 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,419 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $26,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

