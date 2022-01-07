Deutsche Bank AG Sells 82,166 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,166 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $26,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

