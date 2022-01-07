Deutsche Bank AG Sells 82,166 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,166 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $26,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.