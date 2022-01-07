Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 428.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.