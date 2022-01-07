Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $80.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SGH stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 1,598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after purchasing an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SMART Global by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 214,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 180,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

