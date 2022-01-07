Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $150.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.92.

FRT opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

