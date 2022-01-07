Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €49.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €49.50 ($56.25) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DWNI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.37 ($57.23).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €37.23 ($42.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €41.84 and a 200 day moving average of €48.68. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a one year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

