Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 43,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

