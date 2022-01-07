dForce Price Down 1% This Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. dForce has a total market cap of $42.58 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

