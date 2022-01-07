Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $125.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FANG. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $124.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

