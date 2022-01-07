DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will post sales of $181.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.27 million to $191.98 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $59.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $558.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.47 million to $569.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $794.52 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after buying an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 30.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,209. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

