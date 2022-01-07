DIGG (DIGG) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.53 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, DIGG has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $18.53 million and approximately $79,357.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36,842.18 or 0.88129814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.73 or 0.07634896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.82 or 1.00051119 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

