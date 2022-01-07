Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.
DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.
DLR opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56.
In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
