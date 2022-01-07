Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.56.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.