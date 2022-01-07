DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $342.17 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $342.17 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00311177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015972 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

